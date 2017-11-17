VB animal shelter owner faces criminal charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a Virginia Beach animal shelter is facing criminal charges.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Jamie Cochran, owner of Forever Home Rehabilitation Center, is facing 10 counts of import animals without proper certification. This is a misdemeanor charge. She is due in General District Court on the charges in a month.

Meanwhile, the shelter itself is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the estate of Margaret Colvin. The 90-year-old Virginia Beach woman was mauled to death in May by a dog adopted from Forever Home Rehabilitation.

10 On Your Side obtained search warrants that state the dog had a history of biting, but it went unreported. The $5 million lawsuit claims the Forever Home knew or should have known about Blue’s biting history.

Colvin’s daughter said she had just adopted the dog, named Blue, hours before what she called a “vicious and unprovoked” attack.

