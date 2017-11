NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – About 300 sailors assigned to the USS Oscar Austin are coming home Friday.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer has been on a 7 month deployment around the globe. Sailors participated in several security operations while underway.

