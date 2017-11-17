USNS Comfort returning from Puerto Rico

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk-based hospital ship, the USNS Comfort is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Nov. 20.

The USNS Comfort deployed on September 29 to provide relief to Puerto Rico. More than 500 medics aboard treated victims of Hurricane Maria.

Sailors aboard Comfort have treated 1,899 patients, performed 191 surgeries, provided 76-thousand liters of oxygen and ten tons of food and water.

Comfort is one of two Navy hospital ships. It has more than 1000 beds, 11 operating rooms, a pharmacy, equipment for x-rays, CT scans and kidney dialysis.