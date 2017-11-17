Shoplifting Suspects Sought in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police request the public’s assistance in identifying two women suspected of shoplifting.

The pair are accused of stealing several Nike sweat suits on Oct 20 from the Kohl’s department store located at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police say the women entered the store just before 8:30 p.m when the female in the grey shirt grabbed a Kohl’s shopping bag.

The women met up, stuffed several Nike suits inside the shopping bag, and left the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP .