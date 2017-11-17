Portsmouth police investigating robbery of Foot Locker

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Foot Locker on Thursday evening.

Police said it happened around 7:02 p.m. in the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard. According to police, three suspects entered the business and took clothing merchandise from the racks. At least one of the suspects implied that they were armed.

The employees complied with the suspects’ demands and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).