VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian was hit by vehicle near the Great Neck Village Shopping Center on Friday evening.

Dispatch said they received the call around 5:40 p.m. for the accident in the 1300 block of N. Great Neck Road.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.