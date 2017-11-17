Norfolk police search for synagogue vandalism suspects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police want your help identifying two people they believe vandalized the inside of a Jewish congregation in Ghent.

According to the president of the B’Nai Isreal congregation, a man and woman were caught on camera entering the synagogue around 10:45 Tuesday night. They spent nearly two hours inside that building, and the adjacent Bina school, a private school for girls on the congregation campus.

The woman can be seen on video smoking in the school building.

The congregation president tells 10 On Your Side the duo caused damage in both buildings and also made off with two expensive hats belonging to congregation members.

The two were caught on tape, and police hope you will be able to identify them. If you can, call the crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.