Marijuana operation discovered during stabbing investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – While investigating the report of a stabbing in Virginia Beach, police say they uncovered a marijuana grow operation inside a home.

According to court documents, a witness reported seeing Shatoine Gray chasing the victim earlier this month while carrying a pack of diapers. A search warrant says the witness noticed the victim was bleeding and had several stab wounds, so the witness took him to the hospital. On the way, the witness says the man told him, “I can’t believe she did this over a pack of diapers and me being late.”

But when a detective tried to speak to the victim about what happened, he reportedly would not go into detail.

The same day, a detective took Shatoine Gray into custody at a home on Caribe Place. During the arrest, Gray asked the detective to go inside and get her baby. That’s when the marijuana grow operation was reportedly discovered.

A search warrant states the detective also discovered blood on the exterior and interior of a Nissan Altima parked outside the home.

Gray is facing malicious assault and drug charges.