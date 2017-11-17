MacArthur On Ice opens this weekend during Holiday celebrations in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The annual MacArthur On Ice will return this year to MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk starting Saturday.

This will be WAVY and FOX 43’s 13th Season kicking off the grand opening. Lace up with your favorite 10 on your side personalities from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm as they tear up the ice. You can also meet Miss Virginia USA and Miss Teen Virginia USA.

The rink is opening during the same day as the Grand Illumination and Holiday Parade in downtown Norfolk. That kicks off at 7:00 pm.

