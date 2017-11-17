IKEA to break ground on new Norfolk store today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Construction crews, along with state and local officials, will break ground on the new IKEA Furniture store Friday morning.

The new store will bring 250 permanent jobs to Hampton Roads, 500 construction jobs, and boost the local economy. The store is going up on Northampton Boulevard near Interstate 64, near where the new Premium Outlet Mall opened about a year ago.

The 338-thousand square foot building will have 1,000 parking spots. It will also include a children’s area, and a 450 seat restaurant with the famous Swedish meatballs.

Both the state and the city of Norfolk helped lure IKEA with millions of dollars in incentives. Officials hope the new store opening will spur other businesses to open.

City officials say they will expand the Northampton Blvd exit off Interstate 64 from 2 lanes to 4 to help accommodate the expected increase in traffic once the store opens in the Spring of 2019.

The store had planned to open next summer, but there was a slight delay in the timeline.

This will be the second IKEA in the state. The other location is in Northern Virginia.