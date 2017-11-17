IKEA to break ground on Norfolk store

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Swedish home furnishings store IKEA will break ground on its Norfolk location Friday morning.

The building will be a 338,000 square foot store at the northwest corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard. The mega-furniture store will feature several areas inside the building, including a children’s play area and a 450-seat restaurant — with Swedish meatballs. It will also have 1,000 parking spots.

The IKEA store will sit right across the street from the new Norfolk Premium Outlet Mall.

Norfolk’s first IKEA store was slated to open in the summer of 2018, but will instead open in the Spring of 2019. The retailer says it had to push back the opening to tweak plans on the project.

IKEA says during construction the the project is expected to support 500 jobs. Once the store opens, it will employ about 250 workers and bring millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city.

The state put up $9.3 million toward the project. In 2016, Norfolk city council voted to give an additional $500,000 for a project to bring the store to the area. The city said the money will help offset extra developmental costs. This funding is in additional to $5 million Norfolk is already spending for the planned store.

Because of traffic concerns at the corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard due to several projects, several major changes to roadways are in the works right now. According to Governor Terry McAuliffe, The Northampton Boulevard interchange at I-64 West is being widened from two lanes to four lanes. There will also be a new traffic signal with two lanes going left, and two lanes going right. The merge lanes going on to I-64 West from Northampton Boulevard will be extended as well.

Crews are expected to break ground on the project at 9:30 a.m.

Local and state officials, including Mayor Kenny Alexander and Governor Terry McAuliffe will be on hand for the ceremony.

The Norfolk store will be the second one IKEA will have opened in Virginia.

