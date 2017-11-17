HR Show Kicks off Mayflower Marathon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show was on location at the Coliseum Marketplace for the 21st Annual FM99, 106.9 The Fox Mayflower Marathon Food Drive.

You still have plenty of time to make a difference!

Four locations include:

Coliseum Marketplace

Coliseum Central in Hampton

Gabe’s parking lot

Around the Clock through Sunday Nov. 19

Pembroke Mall

Virginia Beach

Target Parking lot, toward the back of the mall along Constitution Drive.

First Team Subaru

Suffolk

Nov. 17 until 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Nov. 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Farm Fresh on John Tyler Highway (Brand new location)

Williamsburg

Nov. 17 until 7 p.m. Nov. 18, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Nov. 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.