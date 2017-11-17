Hampton city employee charged with distributing child pornography

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An employee with the City of Hampton has been charged with distributing child pornography, records show.

In a disturbing, 12-page federal affidavit, Robert K. Dobbins, 36, is accused of using search terms like “nude children, best of YouTube, bathtime, morning routine” to locate images of child pornography.

According to the sex offender registry, Dobbins is employed by the City of Hampton and was convicted in a military court of possessing child pornography in 2005.

The federal affidavit states that Dobbins “acknowledged accessing child pornography from his city-issued Samsung smartphone on wifi using the internet.”

10 On Your Side is working to learn what exactly Dobbins’ role was with the city. The affidavit states he was at one point observed in a Wastewater Management Utility vehicle.

A spokesperson with Hampton is looking into the matter and preparing a statement for 10 On Your Side.

Stay with WAVY for updates. This is a developing story. Look for 10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer’s reports coming on during tonight’s newscasts on WAVY News 10.