Funny Bone: Luenell

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Funny Bone provides laughs each week, but the week before Thanksgiving, the comedy club helped its neighbors by donating dozens of turkeys to the 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive.

Comedian Luenell is headlining the Virginia Beach Funny Bone this weekend and she stopped by the live broadcast to spread a little holiday cheer.

For tickets & information, call (757) 213-5555 or visit VaBeachFunnyBone.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Beach Funny Bone.