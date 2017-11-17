DoD breaks down sexual assault reports received at local military installations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A new report by the Department of Defense (DoD) breaks down the number of non-domestic adult sexual assault reports made at military installations around the world.

Naval Station Norfolk, the largest naval complex in the world, also had the largest number of reports of sexual assault.

The information, released November 17, includes data from fiscal years 2013 through 2016.

Dr. Nate Galbreath, deputy director DoD Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Office, explained that the number of reports listed for each installation does not necessarily mean the alleged incident happened there, because of the way the program works. “A report could involve allegations for an incident that occurred while on deployment, while away on leave, or even prior to entering the military. This kind of flexibility allows the department to better meet the department’s goals to increase reporting of sexual assault and decrease the occurrence of the crime through prevention.”

The DoD put a policy in place in 2005 to encourage more service members to report sexual assault. Congress requires the DoD to report the number of sexual assault allegations it receives each year involving service members.

The report is broken down with sexual assault allegation totals for the DoD as a whole and also by each military service (Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force.)

View the full report at this link.

Results from the Hampton Roads area installations are as follows:

Military Installation Total Reports | 2013 Total Reports | 2014 Total Reports | 2015 Total Reports | 2016 Naval Air Station Oceana

(Marine Corps & Navy reports) 31 35 42 42 Naval Station Norfolk

(Marine Corps & Navy reports) 231 263 291 270 Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

(Marine Corps & Navy reports) 21 26 24 30 JEB Little Creek – Fort Story

(Marine Corps & Navy reports) 25 22 46 9 Joint Base Langley-Eustis

(Air Force & Army reports) 32 58 62 46 Camp Allen in Norfolk 0 2 0 1