CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a fire at All Around Towing on Friday evening.

Officials say they received the call at 10:51 p.m. for a fire in the 4200 block of Franklin Street. Arriving six minutes later, they found heavy fire coming from a one-story, metal storage building.

The fire was brought under control at 11:21 p.m. There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.