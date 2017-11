NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police and other agencies are investigating after someone called in a bomb threat Friday morning, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the emergency call came in at 6:53 a.m. for a bomb threat at Booker T. Washington High School on Park Avenue.

Students are being evacuated by Norfolk Police and Norfolk Fire-Rescue while officials search the building.

