Vape shop owner charged with running illegal gambling operation

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies have arrested the owner of a local vape shop that has been at the center of an investigation into illegal gambling.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office raided Wicked Vapes on Carrollton Boulevard earlier this month. The shop’s owner, 30-year-old Marjorie Fischer, was arrested on Wednesday.

She is now faced with charges of money laundering and operating an illegal gambling operation.

Following a Nov. 1 raid of the shop, Lt. Tommy Potter said, “Since this business opened up, it opened for the sole purpose of running the gambling operation in the back of the store.”

Deputies began looking into the business following complaints from surrounding business owners and residents about traffic in and out of the shop.

Fischer was released this week on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Stay with WAVY.com for developments.