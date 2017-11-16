Teenager found unresponsive inside Norfolk court holding cell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old young man was found unresponsive Thursday morning inside of a holding call in Norfolk, police say.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says emergency responders were called to the Norfolk Circuit Court building just after 11 a.m. for a 17-year-old who was unresponsive in a holding cell.

The teenager was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and is listed in serious condition.

Hudson says the teenager was a detainee with the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center, and was the only person in the holding cell.

Norfolk police are investigating the situation.