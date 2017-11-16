Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police say they tracked down the suspect who tried to steal a 67-year-old man’s car by force.

According to police, the crime happened on November 9 around 5:30 p.m.

A Hampton man had just gotten into his car, in the 600 block of Lee Street, when a stranger jumped in and started assaulting the man while trying to steal the vehicle. The victim yelled for help and the suspect fled.

Police later arrested 24-year-old Jared Lesesne and charged him with attempted carjacking and malicious wounding.