GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say troopers responded to a school bus crash Thursday morning in Gloucester County.

State police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says a school bus with middle school students on board was involved in a collision with a pickup truck. The crash happened on Dogwood Trail at Cypress Trial.

Anaya says there were no reported injuries. Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

