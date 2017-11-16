Police seek suspect in two Virginia Beach burglaries

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating two residential burglaries they believe are connected.

On October 30, between 7:40 a.m. and 3 p.m., a home in the 1200 block of Gladiola Crescent was burglarized. Police say that less than a mile away around the same frame, another home was burglarized in the 900 block of Wildflower Court.

Police believe the man in the above video is the same suspect for both burglaries.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.