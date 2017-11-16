Police: Missing Suffolk man has serious medical conditions

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they are looking for a missing man who is believed to be in danger.

Christian Taylor was last seen at his home on Godwin Boulevard Wednesday evening. Police say Taylor, 19, suffers from several serious medical conditions that require medication, which he does not have with him.

It is unknown what Taylor is wearing, but police say he may be traveling with light blue mountain bicycle with black handlebars.

Call police if you see Taylor or have information of his whereabouts.