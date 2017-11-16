Norfolk man charged with murder after walk-in gunshot victim dies

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is facing a murder charged after a walk-in gunshot victim died earlier this month.

Norfolk police say 37-year-old Thomas M. Ellis walked into DePaul Medical Center Oct . 23 with a gunshot wound. Ellis was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, before he died on Nov. 3.

Willie Floyd Jr. was identified as a suspect and arrested Nov. 11. Floyd, 35, is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder, shoot or throw a missile at a vehicle and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police said it was later determined the shooting happened on Dallas Street, between E. Little Creek Boulevard and Interstate 64.

Floyd is due in court Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.