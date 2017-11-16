Norfolk Admirals fire team president Michael Santos

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Admirals have fired team president Michael Santos.

The team announced Thursday afternoon it was parting ways with Santos after one year. In a news release, the team said Chief Revenue Officer Trent Ferguson will be overseeing the Admiral’s day-to-day business operations.

The Admirals have relieve President Michael Santos of his duties More: https://t.co/ulDNi2JVsB — Norfolk Admirals (@NorfolkAdmirals) November 16, 2017

“The Admirals front office is committed to success on and off the ice; and as such, not all of the decisions that need to be made are easy,” Ferguson said. “The time and energy that Michael Santos put forth in the development of the Norfolk Admirals is appreciated and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

