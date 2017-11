PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season is quickly approaching, along with some of busiest shopping days of the year. Now is the time to take steps to stay safe when you’re loading up your sleigh.

Attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman joined us to discuss some holiday shopping safety.

Kalfus & Nachman

KalfusNachman.com

The Hurt Line: 1-800 HURT LINE

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Kalfus & Nachman.