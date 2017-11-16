In the Audience: Holiday Stroll to Help Local Families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For one night only, you and your family are invited to take part in the Holiday Lights Stroll. The Newport News Celebration of Lights is one million bulbs strong, and your participation can help the Center for Child and Family Services build a stronger community.

Center for Child & Family Services

Annual Holiday Light Stroll

Tuesday, Nov. 21 – 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Celebration of Lights – Newport News

Stroll Begins at Woodside High School

For tickets & information, visit HolidayLightStroll.com