Family marches, passes out flyers on Norfolk block where father-of-two was gunned down

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Family and friends demanded justice on Thursday night while marching up and down the block where a 24-year-old man was gunned down.

Police say Samad Brailsford was discovered shot outside on Oklahoma Avenue around 3 a.m. on Oct. 28.

“This has shattered our family like nothing else has,” said Alesia Spencer, the victim’s aunt.

Walking door to door, Spencer was among the many loved ones who posted flyers reading “Justice for Samad” on nearby homes and cars.

Family members told 10 On Your Side that officers found Brailsford in the driveway of a home where the mother of his children had lived.

Spencer said they have not been able to get in touch with her. No one came to the door when 10 On Your Side knocked.

Loved ones said they have no idea what happened to Brailsford.

“We don’t know who, we don’t know why, but we know that somebody knows something.”

Brailsford reportedly grew up in Virginia Beach and had worked for years as a maintenance supervisor.

His family said he was a loving father to a young son and daughter. Above all else, he was a family man.

“Samad stepped up,” Spencer said, recounting the time he took his niece to her father-daughter dance, because her father was “absent.”

“That’s the type of man Samad was… now somebody else has to step up and take his daughter, because he won’t be here to do that,” Spencer said. “It’s really unfair.”

She said that family members are leaning on one another in an effort to heal.

Police are investigating the shooting death as a homicide. Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.