Deputies investigating Yorktown armed abduction case

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — York-Poquoson deputies say they’re investigating an armed abduction incident that took place Thursday morning in the Grafton area of Yorktown.

Around 7:48 a.m., deputies say they responded to the 200 block of Walden Drive for reports of an armed suspect who was refusing to allow two women to leave his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two women, who the suspect knew, were threatened with a gun.

Shortly after they arrived, deputies entered the home and arrested 57-year-old Leonard Brightman.

Later on when deputies returned to the home with a search warrant, they say they found a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Brightman’s been charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of brandishing, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Deputies say this case is ongoing, and other charges against Brightman may be pending.