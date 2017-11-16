Celebrate the Season at The Founders Inn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Founders Inn and Spa in Virginia Beach is a great place to celebrate the holidays.

Executive Chef Ian Roberts joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us what’s coming up this season.

Holiday Events at the Founders Inn and Spa:

Thanksgiving Day Buffet

Breakfast With Santa: Dec. 9th, 10th, 16th, 17th and 23rd

Teddy Bear Tea: Dec. 10th and 17th 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

New Years Eve Red Carpet Gala

For more information or to make your reservations, call (757) 424-5511 or visit FoundersInn.com/Events

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Founders Inn and Spa.