Army Corps looks for feedback on Norfolk flooding

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is inviting the public to give feedback on its Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Study.

The study was approved in 2012 and employees started working on the three-year study in 2016.

It costs $3 million.

Susan Conner, who is the chief of planning for the Norfolk district, says the plans will be shown to the public during its draft revisal phase.

“We said this is the plan we want to implement and we want the public to give us some feedback,” she said.

Conner says staff will be on hand at the Attucks Theater from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to talk about the project.

That includes storm surge barrier walls, that are proposed to be built on the Lafayette River, The Hauge, Broad Creek, and Pretty Lake.

“It does allow us, when we see a big storm surge approaching, to close those gates and provide protection to that area of the city,” she said.

Conner says the plan also includes flood walls, including a miles-long extension of the current one in Downtown Norfolk.

The project also includes smaller plans for the rest of the city.

“Some areas of the city, where we think we should elevate homes or acquire properties, perhaps the flooding is such we can’t keep the water back so we’re learning how to deal with and live with the water,” she said.

Conner says the proposed project will cost $1.8 billion, but the city would benefit by the millions economically.

After the revision phase of the study, a recommendation will be issued by the chief of engineers to Congress.

Conner says from there, Congress will have to approve the project and the Army Corp will wait to have the money budgeted to begin construction.

She says it could take up to 10 years for that to start up.

It’s a project that’s years away, but one the Army Corp says will definitely help the future of Norfolk.

“We want to make sure that not only the impacts of the projects, but the benefits, both economic and the ability to protect the lives of the citizens of Norfolk,” she said.

For more on the study and plans, click here. http://cdm16021.contentdm.oclc.org/cdm/ref/collection/p16021coll7/id/3985 http://www.nao.usace.army.mil/Portals/31/docs/civilworks/NCSRM/Norfolk_CSRM_CityCouncil_FINAL.pdf?ver=2017-05-24-122056-000