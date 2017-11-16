AAA: 2017 to have most Thanksgiving travelers in 12 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — High gas prices are not expected to deter Americans from hitting the road this Thanksgiving.

AAA is projecting that nearly 51 million Americans will travel next week — the highest number in more than a decade. This would be a 3.3 percent increase over last year, and be the highest number of travelers since 2005.

This would despite the fact that gas prices are the highest since Thanksgiving 2014. The national average is at $2.54 — a full 37 cents higher than last year, according to AAA.

Airports will see the largest bump in travelers, with 3.95 million expected to take to the skies.

Almost 90 percent of expected travelers this Thanksgiving — or 45.5 million — are planning on taking a road trip.

For those planning on driving, AAA says the worst congestion could be in the early evening, and as early as the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.