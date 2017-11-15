What’s Happening: Thanksgiving Celebration, Holiday Parade and Dickens Christmas Towne

On Saturday, delight yourself with live music and food trucks at the Virginia Beach Farmer’s Market.

You can purchase Christmas presents at the craft show while the kids can play at the rural heritage center and the educational garden. There will also be a presentation to show you how to properly carve a Turkey.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Farmer’s Market

Cost: Free Admission

The 19th Annual Coliseum Central Holiday Parade will feature holiday floats, high school bands and community groups.You’ll see massive helium balloons floating down the street, and of course Santa Claus with all of his friends from the North Pole.

When: 9:30 a.m. Pre-parade entertainment starts at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Coliseum Drive

Cost: Free Admission

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 31: Dickens Christmas Towne

Dickens Christmas Towne is a holiday extravaganza like no other.

The kids can take part in crafts and games. See the elaborate indoor train display.

Enjoy performers, the Pickwick Puppet Theater and Father Christmas.

When: Nov. 18, Opening Day 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Full schedule here

Where: Nauticus

Cost: $5 for Adults, Free for Children 2-years-old and under