Va. Beach woman pleads guilty in death of dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman has pleaded guilty to killing a dog that was found dead earlier this year.

Police charged Hannah Davis after someone called 911 about dead dog in an apartment. The dog appeared to be abnormally thin and in a kennel.

David, 21, was initially charged felony animal cruelty. She claimed in June that the dog had died unexpectedly from a condition to which she was not aware.

On Wednesday, Davis pleaded guilty to a torture animal causing death charge. She is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13, 2018.