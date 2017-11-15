Suspect wanted for two armed bank robberies in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a man is behind a pair of armed bank robberies in the area.

The suspect first struck the Wells Fargo on 675 Lynnhaven Parkway back on Monday, Oct. 16, around 3 p.m., according to police.

Almost exactly three weeks later, the suspect robbed the Bank of America at 210 Laskin Road on Monday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m.

Police say that on both occasions the man wore a mask, carried a gun and fled on foot. He obtained an undisclosed amount of money at both banks and no one was hurt during either robbery.

This man is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall and possibly 20 to 30 years of age.

Those with information about the crime are encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.​​