Suffolk police arrest one robbery suspect, search for another

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they’ve arrested one suspect and are looking for another in relation to an Oct. 8 robbery in which a stolen firearm was fired at the victim’s car.

Police say the incident happened during a party at a home in the 800 block of Longstreet Lane in rural Suffolk. The two suspects forcefully seized two firearms belonging to the victim, according to police, before threatening the victim and firing one of the weapons at the victim’s vehicle as he drove away.

Police say the victim wasn’t injured.

After an investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Nigel Rashid Haywood Ward, of Portsmouth, on Sunday. He’s charged with robbery, shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicle, use or display firearm in commission of felony and attempt to commit non-capital offense. Ward is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Jaquan Rashawn Myric, of Courtland, is wanted by police. He faces the same charges as Ward.

Myric is described by police as 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Myrick or his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up℠. When calling Crime Line, callers do not have to give their names or appear in court. If information leads to an arrest, the caller or “tipster” could qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.