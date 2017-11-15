Portsmouth police looking for missing woman with medical condition

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are looking for a missing woman who has a medical condition.

Police say 52-year-old Pamela S. Lara was last seen at her home on Seventh Street Nov. 7. Detectives are concerned for Lara’s well-being because of her condition and the fact that no one has seen or heard from her.

Lara was last seen wearing floral print jacket, green pants, white t-shirt and light-colored shoes.

Call police 757-393-5300 or Detective R. Moore at 757-235-5704 if you’ve seen Lara or know of her whereabouts.