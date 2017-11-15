Police: Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Norfolk.

Norfolk police spokesperson Jo Ann Hughes tells WAVY.com a man was riding his bike in a crosswalk on Sewells Point Road when he was hit by a car.

Hughes says the driver kept going following the collision. Officers were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to DePaul Medical Center for treatment, but he is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.