New bridge now open on Pea Island in OBX

PEA ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — If you plan to drive along the Outer Banks soon, you may notice a new bridge as you cross Pea Island.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday that the Pea Island Interim Bridge is now open for traffic.

A temporary metal bridge has been in place since Hurricane Irene in 2011.

Although the bridge is technically open, there is a catch. Road work like smoothing and grading of road shoulders needs to be done, officials say.

Traffic on the bridge will be limited in a one-lane, two-way pattern that officials say will be controlled by flaggers and temporary traffic signals.

The lane closures are expected to last three to five days, and will allow crews to add asphalt to the existing to road in order to raise N.C. 12.

Once traffic is returned to a regular pattern, crews will start tearing down the temporary bridge. That is expected to be completed in March 2018.