NC man gets 13 years on drug trafficking charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man will spend 13 years behind bars on federal drug possession and trafficking charges.

Karlos Edwardo Poole was arrested in August 2016 following an investigation that centered on him selling heroin in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City police say agents who were going to search Poole’s home stopped him as he was driving away.

Agents found Poole to be in possession of 28 grams of Crack Cocaine, 74 grams of powder Cocaine, 37 grams of Heroin, 34 grams of marijuana, $7,000 and a gun.

Poole was facing charges that included possessing a firearm as a felon and trafficking heroin and cocaine. He later pleaded guilty to several other charges, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Poole was sentenced Nov. 7, 2017 to 13 years in federal custody, with supervised release to follow.