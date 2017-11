YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is investigating claims that a York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Deputy dressed in blackface as part of a halloween costume.

Brian Smalls, President of the local NAACP chapter, contacted 10 On Your Side with the allegations and is calling for action to be taken.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference addressing the matter at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer will be there. Look for her live report on WAVY TV 10 at 10 and 11 p.m.