Is the ‘Amazon Effect’ affecting holiday shopping lines?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The holiday season doesn’t mean just long lines at the post office — it also means long lines at the grocery store and the mall.

Now-a-days it looks like online giants like Amazon could bring an end to the holiday wait. Fox Business reports experts say the “Amazon Effect” is putting traditional shopping malls out of business.

Analysts at Credit Suisse predicted earlier this year that 25 percent of malls in the U.S. would close over the next five years. Why? Because Americans prefer to shop online.

About 59 percent of consumers are expected to fill their Holiday baskets online, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

In fact, the NRF’s 2017 holiday shopping study found nearly half of customers plan to buy online and then pick up in a store.