PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jolly Roger is taking reservations now for their seated Thanksgiving buffet. However, if you insist on doing all the cooking at home, at least let Brian and Susan help you step up your leftover game!

Thanksgiving Dinner is served at Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills next Thursday.

All you can eat starting at 1 p.m.

Make your reservations today!

Call (252) 441-6530 or visit JollyRogerOBX.com for more details

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Jolly Roger.