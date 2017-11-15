Employee robbed at gunpoint outside Deli Express in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — An employee of a Deli Express in Franklin was robbed late Tuesday night, according to police.

Police say the employee had just closed for the night, when he was confronted by two suspects.

One of them grabbed him from behind, while the other pointed a gun at his face. Police say they took his wallet, which contained cash, and his cellphone.

Both suspects were wearing dark clothes and black bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information can call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.