Counting Kindness – The Movement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Malique Hawkins is a 15-year-old honor student in the STEM Academy at Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. He became very concerned about social issues in our community, and beyond, at a surprisingly young age. According to his mother Keisha, Malique began taking part in oratory competitions at the age of seven. Early on, he competed in one that focused upon issues tackled by Martin Luther King Jr. He speaks all over Hampton Roads to a wide variety of audiences about topics like bullying, racism, violence and most recently, suicide. Malique takes part in events supporting his mission, has a YouTube channel to promote his work and now sells t-shirts referring to The Movement. The Movement is all about being positive and making the world a better place.

For additional information on Malique, The Movement or his t-shirts, visit his Facebook page.