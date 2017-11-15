Coast Guard assists two people near Wachapreague

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted two people after their vessel lost power in inclement weather near Wachapreague on Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials received the call at about 8 p.m. for a 42-foot sport fishing boat that had lost power about 3 miles east of Quinby Inlet with two people aboard.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew launched from Station Wachapreague When the crew arrived on scene, they took aboard the two people, and the boat was towed to Wachapreague Marina in Wachapreague.

“Losing power at night in bad weather is dangerous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Defrancisco, Coast Guard coxswain for the case. “In these waters it can be especially treacherous due to the shallow water and an elevated risk of running around. We were glad to answer the call.”