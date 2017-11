CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Temperatures in November may have been warm from time-to-time, but Chesapeake is gearing up for snow.

The city ran its annual pre-snow season equipment inspection. All of the city’s snow plows and brine trucks were being prepped Wednesday for the upcoming winter season.

Hampton Roads has been hit with at least one major snow storm in each of the past two winters.

