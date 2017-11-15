Audience: 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today came from the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, FM99 and 106.9 The Fox to tell us more about the upcoming 21st Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive. Marketing Director Sonja Morrell gave us all the details.

21st Annual Mayflower Marathon

Kicks off 5:30 Friday morning and goes non stop until Sunday afternoon in Hampton at Coliseum Marketplace and in Virginia Beach at Pembroke

There are also drop off locations at First Team Subaru in Suffolk and the Farm Fresh at Governors Green in Williamsburg.

For more information, visit our special Mayflower Marathon page on WAVY.com

Tune in for a special Mayflower Marathon edition of The Hampton Roads Show this friday!

We’ll be doing the show LIVE at the Mayflower Marathon location at Coliseum Central in Hampton.