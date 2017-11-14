Waverly Police car strikes and kills pedestrian

SUSSEX, Va. (WAVY) — A Waverly Police car hit and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 40 in the town of Waverly.

Preliminary information released by investigators says the Waverly Police officer was traveling east on Rt. 460 when they hit a person in the roadway.

The State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation and all lanes of Rt. 460 are closed.

VDOT is helping with the road closure and is setting up a detour.