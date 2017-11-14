Reck on the Road: Civil Air Patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 1943, John Parron joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) when he was just 16 years old. The Civil Air Patrol led to a long career as an aircraft mechanic and commercial pilot. Last week, the Virginia Beach resident received the highest civilian honor as he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Parron’s long journey to the Congressional Gold Medal began in CAP. We learn more about the Civil Air Patrol in this week’s Reck on the Road.

